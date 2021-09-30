Impact announces new Digital Media championship

Impact Wrestling has officially announced the new Digital Media Title.

A tournament will begin next week to determine the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion. The new strap will be mainly defended through Impact’s social media channels and their Impact Plus streaming service.

Matches will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays via Impact Plus, and then shortly after that they will be on YouTube for Ultimate Insider members.

The new champion will be crowned with the tournament finals at Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 23 in Las Vegas.

First round tournament matches announced for next week include Hernandez vs. Crazzy Steve and Zicky Dice vs. John Skyler.

The Digital Media Title promo below features Knockouts, indicating that they will also be eligible to compete for the title.

Here is a look at the brand new IMPACT Digital Media Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QBhY7Ukx5s — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021