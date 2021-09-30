Chelsea Green on WWE: “Honestly, I did not see it coming”

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Chelsea Green spoke about her release from the WWE and said that she did not see her exit from the company coming. Here are highlights:

On getting the news about her WWE release: “Honestly, I did not see it coming. There was not one part of me (that saw it coming). The funny thing is, I got fired on maybe a Wednesday? I had my outfit sitting out for Friday because I had been consistently showing up, getting TV ready, sitting my ass in the car, driving to Tampa and showing up at RAW and Smackdown’s to try and get booked. My arm had been fine, I had been cleared for about two months. I had been showing up to TV, ready to go, with my gear in my car. So when that call came, it was about three days after I had actually contacted office to say ‘hey, surprise! It’s me again. I have another idea. I’m coming to TV on Friday to pitch it to you guys.’ So, I had no clue. I think my initial reaction was that I had no reaction and I just got down to business. I opened up my Pro Wrestling Tees store, then contacted Ring of Honor, NWA, and Impact and stuff. But then later on, slowly as time has gone by, it’s been one of – I just think it was a missed opportunity. And I’m a little upset, but I think I’m more pissed about it. I’m pissed that I was at the top of my game. I was the Knockout’s Champion, I was main-eventing Lucha Underground, they chose me to be one of the four females at All In. And then I sat for two years, or almost two and a half years. A lot of people are blaming that on my arm, but I broke my arm for six weeks out of those two and a half years. That’s no excuse, absolutely no excuse not to use somebody.”

On if pitching ideas constantly rubbed people the wrong way in WWE: “Yes, absolutely. I absolutely think that. But then, that’s not the type of person that I am. When I did have my meeting with Vince, he was very appreciative of all the ideas. So I have to think that he’s okay with the ideas, it’s the maze that you have to get through to get to him. Those are all the people that are annoyed along the way, and I don’t blame them. Imagine how many people are in that company, and I’m one of 200 people on the main roster spit balling ideas to them weekly. I probably gave them three ideas a week. That’s going to be annoying.”

On staying busy now: “I mean, it was inactivity and it was also the COVID (pandemic), just sitting around and not being able to do anything. And then, of course, when you’re contracted with a big company, you can’t just have a podcast or open up a Patreon. Our hands are tied. So the minute those handcuffs were off, I wasn’t going to sit. I had years to think about all the things I could do if I wasn’t with WWE. So it would be so hypocritical of me to not go and put that stuff into action.”