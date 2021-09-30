Bobby Fish to Make AEW Debut Next Week on Dynamite

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish is scheduled to make his AEW debut on next week’s Second Anniversary edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Fish took to Twitter tonight and called out new AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara after his win over Miro.

“I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT,” Fish wrote.

The Fish vs. Guevara match was confirmed as Tony Schiavone interviewed Guevara in a dark segment after Dynamite went off the air in Rochester tonight. Guevara said when he got back to his phone to call his girlfriend about the title win, he saw Fish sent him a text message, and he was here to accept the challenge.

Fish’s appearance on next week’s Dynamite is not currently expected to be a one-off appearance for AEW, according to PWInsider.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Second Anniversary Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up, along with Fish’s tweet:

* Bobby Fish makes AEW debut to challenge new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage taking vs. The Elite’s Adam Cole, The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Casino Ladder Match with the winner receiving a future AEW World Title shot