Trish Adora signs with Ring of Honor

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that “The Afro-Punk’ Trish Adora has signed with the company.

The announcement was made by ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett during this week’s episode of Women’s Division Wednesday following Adora’s victory over former Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai.

Adora, the reigning Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion, made it to the semifinals of the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament, scoring wins over Marti Belle and Allysin Kay before losing to Miranda Alize.

An Army veteran, Adora made her pro wrestling debut in 2016 and has trained at the Team 3D Academy and also with Jonathan Gresham and The World Famous CB.