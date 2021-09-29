The Jon Huber Legacy Foundation announced

AEW has officially announced The Jon Huber Legacy Foundation.

Huber, known to pro wrestling fans as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, passed away on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41. His friends and family have announced the creation of a new foundation in his name, on the same day AEW makes its debut in Huber’s hometown of Rochester, NY.

The Foundation will focus on providing support to people in creative fields that have not taken the next step in their career because of family obligations. Jon’s wife, Amanda Huber, commented on how he almost gave up on his pro wrestling dream while they were in the hospital with their first child, until WWE called.

“Jon almost gave up on his dream of wrestling because of his family,” Amanda said. “But he got the call to move up to WWE while we were in the hospital with our first child. I can’t think of a better way of honoring his commitment to family and his career than to help other people who are facing the same dilemma.”

Starting in 2022, the Foundation will select a group of creative individuals to support with direct funding, resources, connections, and practical skills. The group will meet throughout the year to learn from experts in areas that include business planning, public relations, artist management, brand management, finances, and IP law.

“Many artists and wrestlers are never taught how to manage their finances, investments, and assets in a way to make sure their family is secure,” Jon’s brother Chris Huber said. “Like our father, Jon always wanted to make sure he was making decisions that were the right decision not only for his career, but also for his family.”

The Foundation’s Mission reads like this:

“The mission of the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation is to honor the in-ring and out-of-the-ring legacy of Jon Huber by supporting creative individuals ready for the next step in their careers, who have not taken that step due to family obligations. The foundation will provide a cohort of selected fellows with mentorship, connections, practical skills, and financial support to take the next step in their careers.”

The Foundation website can be found at jonhuberlegacyfoundation.org. It says to check back for more details in 2022. You can also find the Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @JonHuberLegacy.

Stay tuned for more on The Jon Huber Legacy Foundation. Below is the full press release issued today by AEW: