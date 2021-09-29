News on the backstage roles of the AEW EVPs

The AEW Executive Vice Presidents have reportedly lost some of the creative control that they once had when launching the company.

The AEW EVPs are Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. A new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam notes that the group essentially had creative taken away by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

It was noted that creative was “essentially completely taken away” from the EVPs as everything now comes through Khan. AEW talents are reportedly allowed and encouraged to pitch ideas or give suggestions, but “creative is absolutely Khan’s prerogative now.”

It was said that at one point Cody was the only EVP to regularly attend “office” meetings and was an “office” regular, but that role as well as his input with creative have greatly diminished. The report further noted that Matt Jackson’s role as EVP was to help his wife Dana with merchandise, while Nick Jackson is focused on handling Being The Elite. Omega is very hands-on with the AEW Games division, and “the gaming side of things,” while still helping to put together matches for the women’s division.

Omega, The Bucks and Rhodes were described as “EVPs in name only in 2021.” A source added that they no longer have the final say in the creative process, or in hiring talent as Khan “pulled back on the reigns and took that power away from all.”

Regarding Rhodes, a source stressed that he really doesn’t have much of a relationship with The Bucks or Omega these days. Omega and The Bucks remain good friends, but it was said that Cody is very much on the outside looking in.

We noted earlier this month how Khan spoke with The Associated Press and commented on how he believes AEW has gotten stronger as he takes on more of the workload.

“I’ve found the company has gotten stronger the more I take on,” Khan said. “And I think the fans would agree with that. The really hardcore fans would actually really agree with that. The people who know, know the more hands-on I got about everything, the company has gotten a lot stronger.”

