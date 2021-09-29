News for next week’s NXT show

Four matches and a segment have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced that Tony D’Angelo will make his in-ring debut next Tuesday. D’Angelo (Joe Ariola), billed as a mafia-connected amateur wrestler, cut a new promo this week and confirmed that he will carry on the family tradition next week. You can see his latest vignette below.

LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones will also take place next week. Knight was already upset with Jones for pointing out how he lost twice the week before, but this week’s NXT show saw Knight attack Jones during a backstage segment after Jones warned him ahead of their match.

A big eight-man Fatal 4 Way tag team bout has also been announced for next week. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, The Grizzled Young Veterans, plus Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. This will be a non-title match. The four teams had words and got into a brawl during last night’s episode.

It was also announced that Cora Jade will be in action next week, but her opponent has not been named. This week’s show featured another backstage segment with Jade and real-life boyfriend Trey Baxter. Jade said she’s the youngest NXT Superstar, at 20 years old, and hopes one day this will be the Generation of Jade. Baxter told her she will do better than he did against Dante Chen last week, if she just does the opposite of what he did.

The second episode of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” was also teased for next week. Lash, also known as former WNBA player Anriel Howard, premiered her new Talk Soup-style talk show segment on this week’s show. While speaking to what was made to sound like a studio audience, Howard hyped the upcoming WWE Draft and mentioned how she was drafted in the WNBA. She also brought up the segment with Jade and Baxter kissing in the locker room, and said if Jade wants a real man she needs to get one that looks like Ikemen Jiro. Legend then announced who deserves her “Lashing Out of the Week” and that was Andre Chase for how he flipped out on his students last week. She called him a “Pee-wee Herman look-a-like” and said she bets he won’t come at her that way because she will whoop him.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 episode. Below are related clips from this week’s episode, along with the line-up for next week:

* LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones

* Cora Jade will be in action

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a non-title Fatal 4 Way

* Tony D’Angelo will make his official in-ring debut

* Lash Legend hosts the second episode of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”