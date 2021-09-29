More names added to Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, wrestling deaths

– Former WWE superstar Ryan Sakoda, 48, reportedly passed away on September 2nd. PWinsider reports that Sakoda was most recently working for Disney at their Grand California Hotel prior to his passing. No details regarding Sakoda’s cause of death has been released.

Sakoda had a stint with WWE from January 2003 until the company released him in August 2004. Sakoda filed a class action lawsuit against WWE (which was later dismissed as frivolous), alleging that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them and that the company tried to conceal that information.

– Cauliflower Alley Club also reports the passing of….

We are saddened to hear the passing of Eddie "Snowman" Crawford and send out our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace Snowman.. pic.twitter.com/GsZ8BVVDLZ — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) September 30, 2021

– Former NXT superstar Mercedes Martinez was announced as the first entrant for Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament. Impact also announced Lady Frost and Renee Michelle for the upcoming tournament.

