CM Punk comments on NYSAC not allowing dives

It looks like there will not be any stage dives during tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

CM Punk took to Twitter this afternoon and said the New York State Athletic Commission does not allow the dives.

“The New York State athletic commission does not allow stage dives. #AEWDynamite,” Punk wrote.

Punk has not been announced for a Dynamite or Rampage match as of this writing, but he tagged AEW Dynamite, indicating that he may be back in action tonight.

Punk wrestled his first TV match since WWE on last Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in the opener. It remains to be seen if his feud with Team Taz will continue during tonight’s show.

