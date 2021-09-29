Arena announces COVID-19 policy for next week’s Raw

Fans aged 12 and older attending next Monday’s WWE RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the event.

The Bridgestone Arena has announced that their COVID-19 vaccine policy goes into effect this Saturday, October 2. The following was announced for ticketholders:

“Effective Oct. 2, all guests aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test. This test must by administered by a healthcare professional (local pharmacies are suitable; at home tests will not be accepted) within 72 hours prior to the event. Test results must include your name and the date of the test to attend all Nashville Predators games and events held at the venue.”

Monday’s RAW from Nashville will be Night Two of the 2021 WWE Draft. The Draft will begin this Friday with SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. That venue does not have a vaccination policy, but they are following the local mask mandate.

