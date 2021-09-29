AEW Dynamite dedicated to Brodie Lee

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has dedicated tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT to the memory of the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), who passed last December 26 at the age of 41.

Tonight’s Dynamite will take place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY, which is Lee’s hometown. Khan took to Twitter at midnight and made the announcement, noting that there will be a special card in memory of Brodie.

“It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy,” Khan wrote.

It’s rumored that Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) will make his AEW debut tonight in Rochester, but that has not been confirmed. Rotunda and Lee were good friends.

It's rumored that Windham Rotunda (fka WWE's Bray Wyatt) will make his AEW debut tonight in Rochester, but that has not been confirmed. Rotunda and Lee were good friends.

Below is Khan's full tweet, along with related tweets from AEW and CM Punk, plus the current Dynamite line-up:

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

* Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Anna Jay and Tay Conti

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Sammy Guevara