9/29/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with an “In Memory of Jon Huber” graphic. The opening credits roll. CM Punk, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from the late Mr. Brodie Lee’s hometown of Rochester, New York.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

They lock up and Cole applies a side-headlock and backs Jungle Boy into the corner. Cole sends Jungle Boy to the opposite corner and drops him with a side-headlock take down. Jungle Boy fires back with forearm shots and applies a side-headlock of his own. Cole sends Jungle Boy off the ropes, but Jungle Boy drops him with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy sends Cole to the corner and slaps his chest. Jungle Boy drops Cole with an arm-drag, and then sends him to the floor with a dropkick. Jungle Boy chases Cole back into the ring, but Cole stomps him to the mat and slams him into the corner. Jungle Boy comes back with a kick, but Cole delivers a kick of his own that sends Jungle Boy to the floor. Cole slams Jungle Boy into the apron and gets him back into the ring. Cole drives his knee into Jungle Boy’s back and goes back to the side-headlock. Jungle Boy delivers elbows to get free, but Cole drops him with a back elbow shot to the face. Cole whips Jungle Boy into the corner, but Jungle Boy comes back with a few shots. Jungle Boy delivers a basement dropkick, and follows with a running clothesline off the ropes.

Cole fight back and they exchange shots. They drop each other to the mat and slowly get back to their feet. Jungle Boy throws Cole into the corner, and follows with a German suplex. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Jungle Boy hangs Cole in the Tree of Woe, but Cole delivers a shot. Jungle Boy comes back with an enzuigiri and hangs Cole again. Jungle Boy delivers a low dropkick and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole comes back with a roll-up for two, and follows with a Backstabber. Cole delivers a neck-breaker over his knee and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Cole shoves Jungle Boy away, but Jungle Boy comes back with a slap to the face and a reverse-rana. Jungle Boy delivers a shot to Cole’s face and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Jungle Boy slams Cole to the mat and goes for another cover, but Cole kicks out again. Cole sends Jungle Boy off the ropes and delivers a superkick that sends Jungle Boy to the floor. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise on the floor, but Jungle Boy dodges it and gets into the ring. Jungle Boy goes for a dive, but Cole cuts him off with a shot.

Cole gets back into the ring, but Jungle Boy drops him to the floor with a step-up hurricanrana. Jungle Boy gets Cole back into the ring, but Cole comes back with a superkick. Cole delivers the Panama Sunrise and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Cole lowers his knee pad and goes for a knee strike, but Jungle Boy ducks and locks in the Snare Trap. Cole crawls toward the ropes, but Jungle Boy pulls him back. Cole kicks Jungle Boy to the floor, but Jungle Boy comes right back in. Jungle Boy grabs Cole, but Cole delivers a low-blow behind the referee’s back. Cole delivers a knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole

-After the match, the rest of The Elite come to the ring. Back from the break, Karl Anderson has the microphone. He says the Super Elite is here, and he hypes up himself and Doc Gallows, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. He then briefly mentions Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. Cole grabs the mic and says he beat Jungle Boy on his own just like he said he would. Cutler tried to talk, but The Bucks take the microphone away from him. They give the phone to Nakazawa for the “best promo in AEW.” Nakazawa can’t talk over the crowd chanting for CM Punk, and Omega grabs the mic. Omega talks about his match against Bryan Danielson last week and says he doesn’t care what people think about it. He says Danielson took him to his limit, but Danielson couldn’t get the job done. Omega says Danielson will never get a rematch against him, and then Danielson’s music hits. Danielson asks the crowd if they want to see a rematch, and they cheer. He says they want a rematch and he wants a rematch, but it appears that Omega doesn’t have the balls to give him a rematch. Danielson calls him Kenny “No Balls” Omega and Omega goes crazy while the rest of the Super Elite try to calm him down. The crowd chants “Kenny No Balls” and Danielson says how about we find out if anyone in The Elite has any balls and challenges any of them to a match on Rampage. Omega says how about right now, and Danielson says okay and brings out backup. Christian Cage, Frankie Kazarian, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt come out to join Danielson, and then The Super Elite leave the ring. The groups stare each other down as The Super Elite back up the ramp.

—

Tony Schiavone tries to interview The Lucha Brothers, but Andrade El Idolo interrupts. He asks them where PAC is, and Jose tells The Lucha Brothers it has been a while since they have defended the AAA tag titles, and Andrade challenges them. The Lucha Brothers say anytime, anywhere.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

Rhodes and Martin start the match with a handshake. They lock up and Rhodes drops Martin with a side-headlock take down. Martin gets to his feet and backs Rhodes into the ropes. They break, and Sydal and Johnson tag in. Sydal drops Johnson with a side-headlock take down and kicks him in the back. Martin tags in and Johnson applies a side-headlock. Johnson drops Martin with a shoulder tackle, but Martin comes back with a few shots. They dodge each other’s move and get face-to-face. Sydal and Rhodes come in and all four men brawl as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sydal has Johnson in a side-headlock. Sydal delivers a back elbow, but Johnson comes back with a dropkick. Rhodes and Martin tag in, and Rhodes delivers the drop down uppercut. Martin comes back with a dropkick, but Rhodes comes back with a power slam. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Martin drops Rhodes to the mat, but Rhodes comes back and they exchange shots. Rhodes delivers a Disaster Kick to Martin and drops Martin with a Vertebreaker. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Sydal comes in and kicks Rhodes in the head, and drops Johnson with a hurricanrana. Martin delivers a missile dropkick to Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Martin connects with the double jump moonsault and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out again. Rhodes sends Martin to the floor and kicks Sydal in the face. Johnson tags in, but Sydal kicks him in the face. Johnson comes back and sends Sydal to the floor, but Martin rolls him up for two. Johnson comes back and slams Martin to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

-After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Rhodes and Johnson. Rhodes calls Malakai Black out, but Arn Anderson tells him to stop talking. Anderson says Black has destroyed all of them, but it’s just Rhodes’ fight. Anderson says Rhodes is not focused and should have already finished the fight. Anderson says Black will do anything it takes to destroy his opponents, and says Rhodes is like the guy who lets his car get stolen with no problem. Anderson says he doesn’t want to coach a loser, and tells Johnson to leave with him. Anderson and Johnson leave the ring as Rhodes stays in the ring.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley (w/Sting) vs. Anthony Greene and Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson)

All six men brawl from the start, and then Allin and Greene start as the legal men. Allin delivers a few shots and Kingston tags in. Kingston delivers shots and drops Greene with a knee to the midsection. Moxley and Boulder tag in. Moxley goes for shoulder tackles, but Boulder catches him and slams him to the mat as Bronson tags in. Bronson connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Boulder tags back in and Bronson gets on Boulder’s shoulders, but Kingston cuts them off. Kingston sends Bronson to the floor and Moxley goes for a suplex on Boulder. Greene makes a tag as Moxley drops Boulder with the suplex. Allin connects with a Coffin Drop on Bear Country on the floor and Greene delivers a knee strike to Kingston and Moxley. Greene goes for a cross-body, but Greene bounces off of them. Kingston and Moxley deliver the Violent Crown to Greene and Moxley gets the cover.

Winners: Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley

-After the match, Sting gets in the ring and drops Greene with a Scorpio Death Drop. Kingston holds a Brodie Lee sign up as the crowd cheers them on.

—

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Ruby Soho cut promos. Baker says she proved why she is the most dominant woman in professional wrestling, and Soho says she has some work to do to get another title match, but she will get there and prove to everyone that she belongs.

—

Match #4 – 16-Man Tag Team Match: Dark Order (10, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) and Orange Cassidy (w/-1) vs. The Hardy Family Office (Angelico, Jack Evans, Jora Johl, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Butcher)

Reynolds wants to start the match, but Uno tags in. Then, Angels tags in and throws his mask in Uno’s face. Butcher and Blade come in and attack Angels. Blade goes for the cover, but 10 breaks it up. Private Party exchange tags and work over Angels in the corner. They slam Angels to the mat and Kassidy goes for the cover, but Angels kicks out. Cassidy tags in and drops Private Party with a double dropkick. Evans takes a cheap shot on Cassidy, and then all 16 men get in the ring and brawl as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Grayson delivers a double kick to The Hybrid2 and tags in Reynolds. Reynolds delivers shots to TH2, and then Uno saves Reynolds and kicks Evans in the face. Angelico comes in and throws Reynolds into Uno and sends Uno to the floor. Reynolds delivers shots to Evans and Cassidy tags in. Cassidy falls into Evans and goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out. Uno walks out on the match and Evans gets a back-slide for two on Cassidy. Everyone fights again as Cabana, Uno, and Grayson are on the stage. Amanda Huber, -1, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay walk out and tell them to get back in the ring. They run back down and even the numbers again. Dark Order and Cassidy clear the ring and then take the HFO down with dives to the floor. Silver tags in and kicks Jora Johl in the face. Silver them drops everyone else with shots on the floor and goes up top. 10 comes in and delivers a spine-buster to Johl. Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch to Hardy and Johl is dealt all the moves from the Dark Order. Uno and Grayson drop him with Fatality and Silver gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dark Order and Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Dark Order share a hug and lift -1 onto their shoulders as the crowd cheers.

—

Lio Rush cuts a promo. He says Tony Khan has wanted him to be All Elite for a while, and he is now. He talks about making profits for himself and any company he works for.

—