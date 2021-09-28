The Hurt Business reunites on Raw

The Hurt Business is finally back together!

Six months after disbanding against their wishes, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin reunited on Monday Night Raw as they tried to help Lashley regain the WWE title from Big E.

The WWE championship match to open the show led to a DQ finish due to interference from Alexander, Benjamin, Woods, and Kingston and then Adam Pearce announced that there would be a cage match for the title later on in the night.

During the cage match, Benjamin and Alexander prevented Big E from climbing out of the cage but Woods and Kingston then prevented Lashley from exiting through the door. All four brawled at ringside and Big E managed to hit the Big Ending on Lashley from the middle rope for the pinfall victory to end a chaotic night.

The Hurt Business disbanded before WrestleMania in a move that did not go over very well as the group was thriving together and gave Benjamin and Alexander more deserved television time.

MVP, who is also part of the group, will be rejoining after his knee surgery.