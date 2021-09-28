NXT preview for tonight

Sep 28, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature three title matches.

WWE is pushing tonight’s show as being “all about the ladies” with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending against Franky Monet, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defending against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will also be in action tonight as he defends against Grayson Waller.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Lash Legend debuts “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” talk show

* Footage from the honeymoon of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* “B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ match

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defends against Grayson Waller

