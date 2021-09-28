Documentary on the life of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber debuts in Rochester today

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, News 8 WROC, is reporting that a new documentary on the life of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber will premiere at Movies 10 today.

Titled This is Brodie Lee, the doc tells the story of his life in wrestling, from backyard wrestling to the independent scene, to WWE and ultimately AEW. It is produced by Wrestlevision in association with Classy Wolf Media and it will feature stories of Huber told by his fellow co-workers.

Huber died on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41 after suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

All Elite Wrestling will be heading to Rochester for Dynamite and Rampage at the Blue Cross Arena tomorrow. Guests over 12 years old are required to provide proof of vaccination for entry. Guests under 12 will be required to wear masks at all times.