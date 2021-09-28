Dave Bautista adopts abused puppy, offers reward to find culprit

Dave Bautista is offering a $5,000 reward for information about his newly-adopted puppy to find the culprit who left the dog embedded with a metal chain in her neck.

His friends and other celebrities added $7,000 more to the $5,000 reward following the touching story he posted on Instagram.

The former WWE champion adopted the severly-abused three-month-old puppy, named Penny, from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

“This dog was found abandoned in a cemetery eating garbage and went home in Dave Bautista’s Rolls Royce,” Sherry Silk, CEO of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay told the Tampa Bay Times. “Talk about a rags to riches story!”

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan from the Walking Dead added $500 to the reward and actor Mickey Rourke offered $1,000. The Humane Society added $1,500 and Alvarez Injury Law in Tampa added another $5,000.

Following surgery to remove the metal chain, Bautista said that the puppy is recovering well and she will never be abused again a day in her life. “She’s going to live her best puppy life ever.”

Anyone with information on the abuse of the dog can email sherrys@humanesocietytampa.org or call 813-774-4309.