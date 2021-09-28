Damian Priest notes

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest suffered a cut and scrape on his back during last night’s successful title defense over Sheamus on RAW, which was a No DQ match.

Priest may have suffered the cut during the White Noise from the apron through a table at ringside. You can see the war wounds in the photos and videos below, which includes a backstage promo from the WWE Español Twitter account.

Priest also received praise from WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett after last night’s RAW win.

Barrett took to Twitter and said he’s known Priest is the real deal, but now he’s found a whole new level as of late.

“I knew the second I saw him in #WWENXT that @ArcherOfInfamy was the real deal, but he’s found a whole new level of late. IF they can survive, 2 months of scrapping with @Sheamus makes anyone better. And sore. #WWERaw,” Barrett wrote.

The feud between Sheamus and Priest looks to be over with last night’s match. There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Priest now, or if they plan to send him to SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

