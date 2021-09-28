9/28/21 AEW Dark Results

Alex Marvez interviews Santana Garrett. She says she is proud to be in AEW, and she wants to make her father proud and prove to him that she is All Elite. Diamante interrupts and says no one cares that she is here and challenges her to a match for next week. They brawl for a bit before they are pulled apart.

—

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from the All Elite Zone in Orlando, Florida.

—