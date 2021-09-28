9/28/21 AEW Dark Results
Alex Marvez interviews Santana Garrett. She says she is proud to be in AEW, and she wants to make her father proud and prove to him that she is All Elite. Diamante interrupts and says no one cares that she is here and challenges her to a match for next week. They brawl for a bit before they are pulled apart.
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from the All Elite Zone in Orlando, Florida.
- Thunder Rosa defeated Nikita Knight
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Carlie Bravo and JDX
- Kiera Hogan defeated Leila Grey
- 10 (w/-1, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated Brandon Gore
- Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi defeated Jake St. Patrick and Ryzin
- Lance Archer defeated Arjun Singh
- Ricky Starks (w/Hook) defeated Darius Lockhart
- Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray
- Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Reka Tehaka
- Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated Brick Aldridge and Jameson Ryan
- Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated The Factory (Aaron Solow and QT Marshall) (w/Nick Comoroto)