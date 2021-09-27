Updated Raw preview for tonight

WWE has announced two more title matches for tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of RAW.

RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will issue an Open Challenge for her title. This comes after she successfully defended against Alexa Bliss at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Sheamus in a “No Disqualifications, No Count Outs” match tonight. Priest retained his title over Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat on Sunday.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio:

* WWE Champion Big E defends against Bobby Lashley in the opening match

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair issues an Open Challenge for the title

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Sheamus in a No DQ, No Count Out match

* More fallout from Extreme Rules