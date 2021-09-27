Sasha Banks Returns at Extreme Rules
The Boss is back.
Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay per view featured Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown women’s championship against Bianca Belair, a highly anticipated rematch since The Man dethroned Belair at SummerSlam in 26 seconds. However, Sasha Banks returned to cause a disqualification and keep Lynch’s title reign going.
This was Banks’ first appearance since before SummerSlam, where she was scheduled to battle Belair in a WrestleMania rematch, but was pulled from the show for undisclosed reasons. See clips of her return below.
THE BOSS IS HERE.@SashaBanksWWE is taking her place back in the spotlight at the expense of his #SmackDown #WomensTitle Match!#ExtremeRules @BiancaBelairWWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/3fqQyAmrmv
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
NO ONE IS SAFE FROM THE BOSS.#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/oJZoFT5I8E
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
"I'll see the two of you this Friday."
See you on #SmackDown, @SashaBanksWWE! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/7no4VJCDNU
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021