Notes on Alexa Bliss, Alex Shelley, Bron Breaker, and HBK

– Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is set to pull Alexa Bliss from television soon, although it’s unknown when or why that will happen. Bliss lost a match to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules last night, who also ripped up the Lilly doll Bliss uses. At this time, it wasn’t clear if that will be what writes her off of TV or if she will still appear on RAW tonight.

However, a WWE source indicated that Bliss will be away “for a few months”.

– Fightful Select recently spoke to Alex Shelley, who recently joined MLW, and he confirmed that he is no longer working for Impact Wrestling. Shelley said that his relationship with the company is fine, he just isn’t working there. He noted that he was “really happy” to come back last year and work with The North, and he’s open to going back. He praised the current iteration of the company with Scott D’Amore in charge. However, he added that they have a large roster and there’s only so much time in a day for him.

He said talks with MLW began a couple of years ago, but the timing was never right. He said he was a fan of the company during the early 2000s. He mentioned wanting to work with Alex Hammerstone in the future.

– Brad Shepherd that WWE can use the Steiner name for Bron Breaker. He reports, “I’m told WWE has the rights to the Steiner last name for Bron Breaker, and are deciding how they’ll make that change. Sounds like Bron is having a custom leather jacket made, and the deal may have included the Steiner Brothers appearing or doing something with WWE eventually.”

– Shepherd also reports, “I’m told the creative team working under HBK on WWENXT is already struggling with how inflexible he is on others creative input versus his vision.”

