Mercedes Martinez Announced As First Entrant For Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Sep 27, 2021 - by James Walsh

Former WWE NXT superstar Mercedes Martinez has been announced as the first entrant for the upcoming Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, which will stream on Impact Plus at 8 PM ET on October 9.

The tournament will feature eight competitors, with the winner declared the No. 1 contender for the Impact Knockouts title.

Martinez was released by WWE back on August 6.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nina Samuels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal