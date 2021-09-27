LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing how Big E won the WWE Title last week, and how The New Day defeated Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Extreme Rules last night. We also see how Lashley challenged Big E for tonight’s show. We’re live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Big E

We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. He hits the ring as fans cheer him on. The pyro goes off next as Bobby Lashley makes his way out.

Lashley hits the corner to pose as more pyro goes off. The bell hits and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. They size each other up as fans cheer for Big E to start. They lock up and go into the ropes, then the corner. Lashley backs off as the referee warns hm. They face off and have words. Big E slaps Lashley. Lashley unloads and beats Big E down in the corner.

Lashley rocks Big E in the face to keep him down. Lashley holds Big E on the middle rope and hits him with forearm shots. Lashley keeps control and hits a suplex for a 2 count. Lashley tosses Big E to the floor and stands tall in the ring. Lashley follows and rams Big E into the barrier. Lashley scoops Big E and then rams him face-first into the ring post. Fans boo as Lashley stands tall over Big E at ringside. Lashley approaches but Big E grabs him and tosses him with a big belly-to-belly throw at ringside. We go to commercial.

Lashley sent Big E into the steel ring steps during the break. We come back and Lashley rolls Big E back in the ring. Lashley blocks a clothesline and drops Big E on his face for a close 2 count. Lashley grounds Big E in the middle of the ring now. Big E fights up and out but Lashley drops him and plays to the crowd for boos. Lashley with a running shoulder thrust in the corner.

Lashley places Big E up top and keeps swinging. Lashley climbs up for a superplex but Big E fights back, knocking Lashley to the mat. Lashley comes right back with a big overhand right. Lashley climbs back up for the superplex but it’s blocked. Big E sends Lashley to the mat but he comes right back with another big right hand, this time knocking Big E out to the floor. Lashley stalks Big E at ringside now. They collide with double clotheslines and both go down.

The referee counts and the crowd counts along. Lashley makes it in first but Big E is right behind him. They trade punches from their knees, now trading big strikes on their feet. Lashley charges into the corner but has to block the Uranage. Lashley turns it into a neckbreaker out of the corner.

Fans try to rally for Big E as Lashley continues to dominate. Big E leaps over Lashley and nails a back elbow. Lashley blocks the Big Ending, and fights back from the apron now. Big E rocks him and runs the ropes, delivering the big Spear from the apron to the floor as fans pop. We see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander at ringside now, shocking Big E a bit. He rolls Lashley back in and turns around to have words with Benjamin and Alexander, who are wearing Hurt Business t-shirts.

Big E comes back in but Lashley hits him with a Spinebuster. Lashley smiles at Benjamin and Alexander, nodding in approval. Lashley drops Big E with a Spear right as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods run down and start brawling with Benjamin and Alexander. The brawl spills into the ring to break up Lashley’s pin on Big E.

No Contest

– After the bell, The New Day clears the ring of The Hurt Business. Kofi and Xavier fly back out of the ring, taking down Cedric and Shelton. Officials run down to try and restore order. Adam Pearce takes the mic and says he’s seen enough, damn it. Pearce says this match needs a decisive winner. He announces Lashley vs. Big E for later tonight, with the WWE Title on the line, inside a Steel Cage. The crowd pops as The New Day celebrates in the ring. The Hurt Business talks trash from ringside as officials back them up the ramp. The New Day’s music hits as they stand tall together in the ring.

– The announcers hype Charlotte Flair’s Open Challenge title defense, plus Damian Priest defending against Sheamus in a No DQ match. The New Day continues celebrating in the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm our Steel Cage main event for tonight.

Erik vs. Angel Garza

We go back to the ring and The Viking Raiders are already in the ring – Erik with Ivar. Out next comes Angel Garza with Humberto Carrillo. We get a pre-recorded video with Garza and Carrillo talk about possibly being drafted to RAW or SmackDown as they are the hottest tag team in WWE and will take over the tag team division.

The bell rings and Erik goes to work but Garza fights back and takes over, showing off. Garza with knees to keep Erik down, grounding him in the middle of the ring. Erik fights up and out, dropping Garza with a big right. Erik launches Garza over his head, across the ring. Garza comes right back with a kick to the gut. Erik with a unique takedown and a knee strike.

Carrillo distracts Erik from the apron but he drops down and walks away when Ivar comes over. Garza takes advantage of the distraction with a superkick to the chin, then the Wing Clipper in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza joins Carrillo at ringside, posing on top of the barrier as their music hits. We go to replays. Garza and Carrillo taunt The Viking Raiders as they look on from the ring.

– We see how Charlotte Flair retained over Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules, then destroyed Lilly before Bliss had a meltdown.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Ricochet vs. Reggie

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie flying into the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reggie waits in the ring as Ricochet makes his way out to a pop. We see Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, and R-Truth sitting in the front row at ringside. The 24/7 Rules are suspended during the match. The bell rings and Reggie shakes hands with Ricochet, who is a bit annoyed. They lock up and go at it. Reggie and Ricochet show each other up to start.

Ricochet and Reggie flip around the ring to avoid each other. Reggie gets sent to the floor in front of the announcers. Ricochet leaps out and takes Reggie down for a big pop. Drake orders Gulak and Truth over the barrier and they start stomping on both match participants. The referee calls the bell.

No Contest

– After the bell, Ricochet fights back on Drake, Truth and Gulak, as does Reggie. Reggie escapes and runs up the ramp. Akira Tozawa runs down as Reggie stops on the ramp for a breather. Reggie runs back into the ring and Tozawa follows. Reggie ends up taking Tozawa down with a crossbody. Reggie heads back up the ramp to the back as Tozawa sits up in the ring and throws a fit. Truth and others take off after Reggie.

– We see how RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles last week. Riddle is backstage on his scooter when Kevin Patrick stops him, asking about his match with AJ tonight. Riddle mentions how he’s flying solo tonight because Orton took the week off. Riddle says Orton also needed some time away from him. Riddle goes on ranting about Orton and attempting some of his usual comedy when AJ and Omos walk up. They stare Riddle down to end the segment. Saxton hypes AJ vs. Riddle for tonight’s show as we go back to commercial.

– Akira Tozawa is shown still sitting in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Akira Tozawa is in the ring with a mic. He demands a match tonight, with R-Truth, with Drew Gulak, with Drake Maverick, he doesn’t care who it is. The music hits and out comes Keith “Bearcat” Lee to a pop.

Keith “Bearcat” Lee vs. Akira Tozawa

Keith “Bearcat” Lee hits the ring as Akira Tozawa looks on.

Tozawa charges but Lee levels him with a quick clothesline. Bearcat with a running splash in the corner now. Bearcat launches Tozawa across the ring with ease. Bearcat puts Tozawa on his shoulders and tosses him into a big powerslam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Keith “Bearcat” Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

No Disqualifications and No Count Outs for the WWE United States Title: Sheamus vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring for a “No DQ, No Count Out” match as WWE United States Champion Damian Priest comes out. We saw how he retained over Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in a Triple Threat at Extreme Rules last night. Priest sends a warning to Sheamus in a pre-recorded backstage promo and says this has nothing to do with last night. Priest poses in the ring as we go back to commercials.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the 2022 Royal Rumble taking place in St. Louis. The Steel Cage match is confirmed and hyped up for tonight. Kevin Patrick is backstage with The New Day now. WWE Champion Big E issues a warning to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. He goes on about calling his shot in recent months, and says he will do it again tonight as he will walk out with the WWE Title. We go back to the ring and see the Steel Cage hanging high as Sheamus makes his way out. We get a pre-recorded promo where Sheamus says this match is made for him as he’s the best brawler in the business. He says this match won’t be pretty, it will be pretty ugly, and you should tell grandma and the kids not to watch. Sheamus goes on and says tonight he will get back what is rightfully his.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome. The bell rings and they lock up, going into the ropes and then the corner. Priest forces them out and then into the ropes again. They lock back up and Priest wails away with Sheamus’ arm tied up. Sheamus takes Priest down and elbows him, grounding him with a headlock now. Sheamus takes Priest back down with a headlock. Sheamus holds Priest down for a headlock. They fight back up and Priest keeps Sheamus’ arm tied up. Sheamus fights out and clubs Priest in the back a few times, putting him down. Priest fights back and delivers a Broken Arrow with a quick 1 count.

They end up on the floor with Sheamus beating Priest around. Priest blocks a suplex on the floor and delivers one of his own. Priest ends up leveling Sheamus with a boot. Priest pulls a table from under the ring as fans pop. He stands it up but Sheamus drops him. Sheamus tosses Priest over the steel ring steps and re-positions the table at ringside. Priest comes back flying off the steps with a Superman Punch. Sheamus gets the upperhand and brings it back in the ring for 10 Beats of The Bodhrán but Priest fights back.

Priest tries to knock Sheamus off the apron through the table but Sheamus fights back. Sheamus scoops Priest on the apron and puts him through the ringside table with White Noise. They’re both laid out in the table debris as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is beating Priest with a kendo stick in the middle of the ring. Sheamus uses the stick to pull back on Priest with a modified Dublin Smile now. Sheamus keeps control and works Priest over as fans boo. Sheamus with a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Priest fights back and knocks Sheamus to the apron but Sheamus fights back and climbs to the top. Sheamus mocks Priest on the top and flies, but Priest hits him with a kendo stick in mid-air. Priest unloads with kendo stick shots now as fans cheer him on. Priest knocks Sheamus out of the ring. Priest follows and dives into Sheamus and the barrier.

Priest gets a pop but Sheamus runs him into the ring post face-first, then launches him into the barrier. Sheamus brings a steel chair in but Priest fights him and unloads with lefts and rights, then a big kick. Priest goes to springboard but Sheamus clubs him and launches him face-first into a chair that was wedged in the corner. Sheamus with a big Alabama Slam for a close 2 count.

Sheamus stands tall and plays to the crowd for boos. He goes for a Brogue Kick but Priest levels him, throwing a steel chair in his face. Priest hits South of Heaven for a close 2 count. Priest shows some frustration now. They trade big strikes from their knees now. Priest gets the upperhand and nails two jumping kicks. Priest goes to springboard again but avoids a Brogue. Priest levels Sheamus with a clothesline. Priest with another big kick to the face from the apron. Priest comes in from the apron but runs right into a jumping knee strike. Sheamus covers for a close 2 count.

Sheamus gets up first and delivers kendo stick shots. Priest blocks a shot and hits the Bell Clap, then a kick. Sheamus counters a move and goes to powerslam Priest through a leaning table in the corner but it’s blocked. They tangle back & forth and Priest sends Sheamus head-first through the leaning table in the corner. Priest yells out for a pop and then drops Sheamus with The Reckoning for the pin to retain.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as Priest stands tall. We go to replays. Priest climbs the corner and raises the title in the air as Sheamus recovers.

– Mustafa Ali approaches Mansoor backstage and he’s not happy with Mansoor asking Jeff Hardy to be their partner for a six-man match. Mansoor can’t believe Ali isn’t excited as Hardy is a tag team legend. Mansoor goes on about how this could be the difference in whether or not they get drafted, and they can prove that they should stay together as a tag team. Ali goes to talk bad about Hardy but Hardy appears and catches him, then tries to get everyone on the same page. Hardy says Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky are big & nasty, but he’s had bigger & nastier opponents and he can’t wait to team with Ali and Mansoor to twist the fate of their opponents.

Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Mansoor does Hardy’s dance with him but Ali isn’t thrilled. The pyro goes off and they head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

