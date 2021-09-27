Goldberg appears on Raw with warning to Bobby Lashley

As expected, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley is reportedly scheduled to take place at WWE Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s RAW saw Goldberg join the show via satellite and issue a warning to Lashley over what happened to his son Gage at SummerSlam after Lashley’s successful title defense. Goldberg talked about how he swore to protect Gage from birth, and do anything in his power to protect him. He also said he will now fulfill the promise he made to his wife, his son, and to Lashley, by hurting Lashley real bad for what he did. Goldberg added that if he’s lucky enough, he will even kill Lashley. He ended the promo by declaring that he’s going to enjoy every single second of the process because Gage is his son, and Lashley is about to become his victim.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Goldberg segment on RAW was the first major step in building to Lashley vs. Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE previously announced in late August that Goldberg was undergoing knee surgery, which is why he’s just now responding to Lashley with the warning for Crown Jewel. The match for Crown Jewel should be officially announced soon.

Goldberg’s WWE contract runs through 2023 and is good for 2 matches per year, but it’s possible that they negotiated a change in the deal for the match at Crown Jewel. This will mark Goldberg’s third match in 2021 as he also took a loss to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble back in January.

The only match announced for Crown Jewel as of this writing is Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned for more on Goldberg vs. Lashley and Crown Jewel. Below is full video of Goldberg’s RAW promo: