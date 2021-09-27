Bench warrant issued for Rhaka Khan

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of former TNA/Impact Wrestling and WWE developmental talent Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers), according to court records.

The warrant was issued on Thursday, September 23 ahead of the scheduled start to Biggers’ trial on charges of child custody and aggravated kidnapping facilitate. That trial is scheduled to begin Monday, October 4 in El Paso, Texas, according to PWInsider.

The trial has been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biggers has been issued a bench warrant, which is usually issued when a defendant fails to appear at a scheduled court hearing. In addition to the October 4 start to the trial, there is a motion hearing listed for Tuesday, October 12, but there’s no word on what the hearing is for.

Biggers was originally indicted on the charges back in August 2019, and was once listed as one of El Paso’s most wanted fugitives after failing to appear in court. There were two court instances where her no-shows led to bail being revoked. She was finally arraigned in December 2019.

Biggers is being represented by a public defender.

Biggers last wrestled in 2011 for the Lucha Libre USA promotion, which aired on MTV. She was involved in the 2005 WWE Diva Search and was then signed to a WWE developmental deal, and sent to the Deep South Wrestling developmental territory. WWE released her in May 2006. She spent some time on the indies and in Japan before signing with Impact Wrestling in 2008. She left Impact in 2009.

