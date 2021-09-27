AEW Rampage: Grand Slam rating/viewership

Friday’s taped two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 640,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.31% from last week’s taped Rampage episode, which drew 642,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Grand Slam edition of Rampage drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 3.57% from last week’s taped episode, which drew a 0.28 rating in the key demo.

The Grand Slam edition of Rampage ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.28 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking.

The Grand Slam edition of Rampage ranked #57 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #53 ranking.

This week’s two-hour Grand Slam edition of Rampage breaks down like this – the first hour drew 727,000 viewers with a 0.32 18-49 key demo rating, ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150. The second hour at 11pm ET drew 552,000 viewers with a 0.25 key demo rating, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150.

Friday’s Rampage on TNT drew the lowest audience for the show so far, but the key demo rating was up slightly, and was the fifth-best key demo rating so far. Rampage viewership was down 0.31%, while the key demo rating was up 3.57%.

While AEW Rampage topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.29 18-49 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.021 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 key demo rating.

Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.234 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating. This appears to be the second time in history where pro wrestling has topped the night in the key demographic on network and cable TV. The first night was August 30, 2021, when Rampage ranked #1 on cable and SmackDown ranked #1 on network TV.

The Grand Slam edition of Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Full spoilers were available before the show aired. The show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros, Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay, plus Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

