Adam Cole: “New Japan is something I’d like to do more of”

“New Japan is something I’d like to do more of. I had done a fair amount of tours, it was almost 10. I got to wrestle at Korakuen Hall and the Tokyo Dome and Sumo Hall and all these really cool venues. I enjoyed my time there and right as I was kind of find my footing there or gain momentum, that was when I left.

The chance to go back there would be really cool. I think back so fondly of my time in ROH. PWG, I had some of the times of my life there. I got my start in CZW, which is where I met Jon. There’s a bunch of really cool things that I would like to do. Independent wrestling is a blast.”

source: Fightful