9/27/21 AEW Dark Elevation Coverage

The opening credits roll. Eddie Kingston, Mark Henry, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Queens, New York.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Kayla Sparks vs. Thunder Rosa

They lock up and Sparks backs Rosa into the corner. They exchange shoves and Sparks slaps Rosa across the face. Rosa comes back with a few shots and dropkicks Sparks into the corner. Sparks comes back with an elbow shot, but Rosa takes her down with an arm drag. Sparks comes back with shots in the corner, followed by stomps that drop Rosa to the mat. Rosa comes back with a spinning elbow shot, followed by a few right hands. Rosa slams Sparks into the turnbuckle and connects with a sliding lariat. Rosa delivers a back senton and then delivers double knees over the ropes. Rosa delivers a dropkick against the ropes and follows with the Fire Thunder Driver for the pin fall.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

—