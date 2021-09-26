WWE rumored for a major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in 2022

The WhatCulture.com website is reporting that WWE is planning a major pay-per-view for the United Kingdom next year.

2022 happens to be the 30th anniversary of SummerSlam from Wembley Stadium and that was the last time – in 1992 – that WWE had a major PPV in the country.

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre mentioned the anniversary to the crowd at the London O2 Arena last week and vowed to help bring another major show to the country.

“I’ve been talking about this non-stop because I’m going to make it happen one way or another. I’ll say it once, I’ll say it a million times – the UK is going to get a significant WWE PPV if it’s the last thing I do,” McIntyre told the packed crowd.

Just over 80,000 fans attended SummerSlam in 1992, headlined by The British Bulldog vs Bret Hart for the Intercontinental title.

There are several stadiums in the UK which can accommodate a major show although the new Wembley Stadium seems like the ideal choice. The stadium hosts 90,000 seats and it is the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe.