WWE Extreme Rules PPV Coverage

The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. as Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show. The camera pans the venue and settles at the Kickoff Show area where Braxton introduces Booker T, JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick.

The pre-show panelists introduce themselves and Patrick tells a bad joke about Dublin and then they remind fans to sign up for the WWE Network at Peacock TV and then run down the lineup scheduled for tonight’s big event.

After running down the matches scheduled for the show, we head to our first elaborate video package to tell the story leading up to a match, as the history between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair is shown to set the stage for their SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown.

Once the video package wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel where Sonya Deville joins the rest of the Kickoff Show panelists to give their thoughts on the big match. Afterwards, we head to a quick commercial break.

We return from the break and a video package is shown highlighting Big E.’s crowning moment after finally capturing the WWE Championship. Subsequently, we see The Bloodline vs. The New Day showdown. Afterwards, we shoot backstage where AJ Styles and Omos talk briefly before The New Day come in and we have a big brawl between both sides, including Bobby Lashley.

The video package airs to hype the U.S. title showdown pitting Damian Priest against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. We return to the panel and the panelists give their thoughts and predictions for the match before sending us to another commercial break.

Now a big six-man tag-team match pitting AJ Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley against The New Day is announced for tonight’s PPV. The panelists discuss the new match. We head to another video package for the SmackDown Tag-Team Title match and then we see the arrival to the arena of The Street Profits. They vow to have their sights on capturing the titles tonight. They are all business this evening.

We head back to the panel and the Kickoff Show experts give their thoughts on the match. Booker T has some fun playing to the crowd during this one. After this, we head to another video package, this time telling the story leading up to tonight’s Raw Women’s Championship showdown between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

After another quick ad time out, we return to the pre-show panel where Sonya Deville has once again re-joined the panelists. They run down the match and send us to one more break before we head to the ring for our lone Kickoff Show match of the evening.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

The theme for Liv Morgan plays inside the Nationwide Arena and she makes her way down to the ring to a decent reaction from the members of the WWE Universe in attendance live in the arena.

As she settles into the ring, highlights are shown from SmackDown to help explain the back-story leading into this match on tonight’s show.

After the highlights wrap up, we see Morgan staring at the entrance waiting on the arrival of her opponent. Carmella’s theme hits and out she comes and she heads down to the ring.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole talk about this one on commentary as Carmella settles into the ring and we await the bell for our first bout of the evening.

Instead of the bell, however, we get Carmella babbling into the microphone about being the most beautiful woman in all of WWE. She gloats for a while and then Morgan eventually loses her cool and attacks her to get this one off with a bang.

Morgan works Carmella over early on, even dropkicking her out to the floor. Once on the floor, however, Carmella shifts the offensive momentum in her favor after sweeping Morgan on the hard part of the ring apron and taking over inside the ring.

We see Liv fight back into competitive form, but this doesn’t last long, as Carmella takes back over and gets back to dominating the action for what seems like forever. Finally Morgan kicks Carmella nose-first into the announce table on the floor. Back in the ring she hits a big move into a cover and gets the pin fall victory.

Winner: Liv Morgan

After another quick ad time out, we return to the pre-show panel where the panelists react to Morgan-Carmella and then shift gears to the Universal Championship Extreme Rules match. The video package airs to promote the showdown between “The Demon” Finn Balor and Roman Reigns for tonight’s show.

Paul Heyman Gives A Spoiler For Tonight’s Universal Title Match

Once the package wraps up, we head backstage to a Paul Heyman interview. Heyman talks about whether or not he and Roman Reigns have overlooked “The Demon.” He mocks the interviewer brutally and then makes it clear that after tonight your winner and still Universal Champion will be Roman Reigns. He says that’s not a prediction but a spoiler.

We return to the panelists again and they give their thoughts on the Reigns-Balor match and then we hear Braxton wrap up the Kickoff Show and get us ready for the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 main card — which starts … now!

WWE EXTREME RULES RESULTS (9/26/2021)

The opening video package airs to get the main card for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view off-and-running. It’s showtime, folks!

Once the Extreme Rules PPV opening video package wraps up, we shoot live inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. and see the jam-packed crowd going nuts as we head down to ringside for our opening contest.

The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos

After the commentators quickly welcome us to the show, we hear Big E. off-camera doing his routine and then The New Day theme hits. Out comes Big E., Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for our first match of the evening.

The crowd goes nuts for The New Day and after they settle into the ring, AJ Styles’ theme hits and out he comes alongside Omos. The two settle into the ring and then their music dies down.

Bobby Lashley’s theme hits and the crowd reacts as “The All Mighty” one himself emerges and heads down to the ring. We’re moments away from getting this one started.

The bell sounds and we see Styles and Woods kicking things off for their respective teams. The fans break out in a “New Day rocks!” chant. Styles takes it to Woods early on and taunts the crowd. Woods fires back up and takes over and the crowd rallies behind him.

Kingston tags in and the crowd noises immediately picks up. He blasts Styles with a wide-variety of kicks as fans chant “Kofi! Kofi!” Styles hits Kofi with a chop-block that takes his left leg out. Big E. doesn’t like some follow-up trash talk from Styles so he tags in.

We hear the crowd react as Big E. settles in the ring. He and Styles jaw at each other a bit and then Big E. turns “The Phenomenal One” inside out. He throws Styles into his corner and tells Bobby Lashley to tag in.

Lashley does and the crowd goes nuts as he and Big E. close in on each other. They collide and start trading shots. We see “The All Mighty” one take over early on and take it to the WWE Champion. He throws him in the corner and goes for a big follow-up shot, but Big E. avoids it and takes over.

Big E. bull-rushes Lashley into his team’s corner and beats him down. Woods yells that it’s time to turn up and Big E. stomps a mudhole in him. Woods comes in and stomps him some and then Kingston tags in and stomps him some as well. The crowd enjoyed this, as you would expect.

We see Lashley roll out to the floor to recover. Kingston tries launching himself onto him but it doesn’t work out well for him. Back in the ring, Lashley brutalizes Kingston and quiets the crowd in the process. Omos tags in and the big man picks up where Lashley left off, adding additional punishment to the WWE veteran. The fans try and rally Kofi back into competitive form, but Omos continues to beat him down.

Omos hits a big inverted suplex, slamming Kofi down face-first and then he tags Styles back in. “The Phenomenal One” goes back to work on Kofi as the commentators still talk in awe of the power displayed by Omos moments ago.

Kofi tries making the tag but is stopped on multiple attempts. Finally he does make the tag to Woods. Woods takes the hot tag and comes in clearing house and taking it to Lashley for some close near falls. Lashley ends up cutting his momentum short with a huge powerslam for a near fall.

Woods makes it to the top-rope and hits a big missile dropkick on Lashley that buys him enough time to make the tag to Big E., just as Styles tags in as welll. Big E. with the body lock of doom on Styles before launching him across the ring with a big exploder suplex. And another. He clears the heel corner by knocking Omos and Lashley off the apron.

Big E. beats Styles down and leaves him laying in the middle of the ring. He hits a big splash off the ropes and then gets the crowd fired up with a “New Day rocks!” chant. He goes for the Big Ending but Styles avoids it and blasts him with a Pele kick. Styles goes for a splash on Big E. in the corner but Big E. catches him and powers him up and over for a big slam.

Lashley drags a lifeless Styles to his corner and tags himself in. He takes Kingston out with a big move and goes for the cover but only gets two. He charges at him for a follow-up spear but Lashley flies through the ropes and crashes on the floor after Kofi moves. Kofi launches Styles out to the floor. Big E. tags in and launches Kingston out to the floor but Omos takes him out in mid-flight.

Back in the ring, Lashley takes Big E. down and then stalks him in the corner waiting for him to get up. Styles tags himself in. He yells at Lashley to let him finish him. He springboards off the ropes but Lashley tags himself in during this and walks into the ring and spears his own partner, taking Styles out. Unfortunately from there he turns to Big E. and is hit with a Big Ending. Big E. then pins him for the victory.

Winners: The New Day

SmackDown Tag-Team Championship

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (C)

After a quick ad time-out we return back inside Nationwide Arena where The Street Profits theme hits and out comes Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for our next match of the evening.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are introduced on camera as they take over on commentary for this one. They mention the build-up to tonight’s match and the upcoming WWE Draft as Dawkins and Ford settle in the ring.

Their music cuts off and then the familiar sounds of The Usos’ theme hits as the reigning, defending SmackDown Tag-Team Champions make their way down to the ring for our first championship match of the evening.

We hear the commentators talk about Montez having his ribs taped up and how they are still hurt from the attack from The Usos leading up to tonight’s match. Jimmy Uso and Angelo Dawkins kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Jimmy fares well early on and taunts his opposition, however moments later he finds himself on the defensive. Montez tags in and he and Dawkins send Jimmy out to the floor the hard way. The fans chant “We want the smoke” as Ford turns up the violence meter a bit as he beats Uso down.

A blind tag from Uso ends up with Montez getting kicked with a wide open shot directly to his injured ribs. Uso follows up by stomping away at the hurt ribs of Ford and then blasts him ribs-first into the ring apron on the floor. He takes a big suplex on the floor and sells his ribs big time.

Ford continues to take a beating on his ribs from both Usos until finally he makes the badly needed tag to Dawkins. Dawkins takes the hot tag and starts handling both Usos in the ring and on the floor as he is fired up and in control of the offense. The fans chant “We want tables!” as he and Uso head to the top-rope. Dawkins hits a big superplex and rolls through for a twisting neck-breaker into a close near fall.

We see Ford tag back in after this and he connects with a big top-rope blockbuster on Uso for a near fall. Cole questions how much that hurt Ford himself with his ribs taking the brunt of the landing. Dawkins tags back in and The Usos hit a double-team flap-jack on Dawkins for a close near fall.

