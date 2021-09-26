Tony Khan talks about the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed more about the new partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation and Martha Hart.

Calling Martha a very “principled woman,” Khan said that she had to think about the proposal for a very long time and the two spoke regularly for over a year trying to get to an agreement.

“She put a lot of thought into it, and we put a lot of thought into it, that’s how this came together. She’s a really good person, and I think she wanted to make sure we’re good people too,” Khan said.

Khan added that being able to produce the tournament in Owen’s memory means a lot to AEW and it will be a great opportunity to celebrate his life. The plan is to have the Owen Hart Cup Tournament as a special annual tradition and he’s excited to reveal plans about the tournament soon.

The alliance with the Owen Hart Foundation will also allow AEW to produce original Owen Hart merchandise, including specified retail goods as well as the upcoming AEW console video game.