Notes on Kurt Angle and Jim Ross

– While speaking on the latest edition of his Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about why Edge was always rated more highly in WWE that Christian. He said “I always thought Edge was going to be a breakout star because he connected with the audience. [Christian] was always the clear number two on that team. I was glad they both got their opportunity to grow on their own, but I always thought that Edge had a little bit of a leg up in that scenario. That does not mean by any stretch of the imagination that Christian wasn’t a great hand. The match that he had with Kenny Omega in AEW was outstanding. He still is a hell of a worker, he’s always been a hell of a worker, but he just didn’t quite have that connectable charisma that Edge had. It’s not a knock on Christian whatsoever, just [Edge] had a specialness about him and I’m happy he’s back in the game at a schedule he can manage and take care of his health.”

– Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his impression of working with former TNA President Dixie Carter:

“She was all business. I loved her. She also has a motherly-like careness about her that really makes her stand apart from others. She really cares about the individuals, without a doubt. Always cared about me. Always putting my health and my life first.

That’s what I really enjoyed about Dixie. If I wasn’t feeling good or if I couldn’t work a certain night, I could just tell her if I could take the night off and she would be ok with it. When I had to go to rehab, she paid me the whole time I went there. She even let me have three months off afterwards. She is the most giving person. It wasn’t always about money with her. It was about being a humanitarian.”