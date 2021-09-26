Notes on Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

– Becky Lynch spoke with Muscle and Fitness about how having a child has helped her deal with the body issues she’s had:

“I just feel like I appreciate my body more. I go, ‘Well, you know what? I’ve created a life … this is great … this is great.’ I don’t really care how it looks any more, you know what I mean? If that makes sense? I’ve always had body issues, and I was always self-conscious about, you know, whether it’s showing my stomach off… and now I’m just real proud of the function of it, of everything it can do. So, I don’t know if it’s a mental thing that just turns into a physical thing. If that makes any sense?”

– During her interview with Sportskeeda, Liv Morgan spoke on whether she’d be interested in being in a tag team with Toni Storm. Here’s what she had to say:

I’ve been a little bit sour on tag teams ever since the Riott Squad, and I told myself I would not be in another tag team. But if I had to team with anyone, I’d pick Toni Storm. So I’m only open to tag teaming with Toni Storm. I think she’s just an incredible competitor. I watched Toni work way before she even got to WWE. I’m a big fan of her work. I just like her work rate. I know she goes out there every single time and tries to have the best match that she could possibly have. And so I just appreciate that quality of her. Also, you know, our hair kinda looks alike. So aesthetically we look cool (laughs). I just think Toni’s great.”