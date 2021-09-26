Jonathan Coachman says he wouldn’t accept an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

“No, I would not and here’s why. Until they make it right, and I don’t even know if the money would make it right at this point, because sometimes in life you’ve got to do what’s right at that moment. When people are facing a pandemic and you don’t know – and I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m one of the lucky ones, but there were so many people that got laid off or worse furloughed. When you’re furloughed, you make no money. You’ve got a billion dollars in the bank and yet you’re furloughing all these people? What I would have done is, if somebody is making $100,000, you go to two people and say, ‘Would you rather make 50 for the next four or five months till we get through this, or one of you makes 100 and the other one makes zero and is furloughed?’ What do you think both people would have done? They would have taken the $50,000 and still had an income. But that’s not what they did. You can’t treat people that way. So, I wouldn’t even want to hear anything they would have to say to me at this point. Do I think I’m worthy? There’s no question. I mean the things that I’ve done in the different roles that I played, and my longevity. Certainly, I think I belong in there. But also remember this, there’s not actually a physical Hall of Fame. It’s not like I’d be losing a bust somewhere. So, you know, it’s a nice thought to be a Hall of Famer, but to me, I don’t want the award from people that after 20 years can do that. I just have no desire to do that. No, I would not accept it.”

source: Fightful