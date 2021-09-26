Jon Moxley makes surprise appearance in Seattle

Matt Farmer shared:

DEFY Wrestling had a surprise appearance during their 9/25 MAD KINGDOM event in Seattle Washington.

Former DEFY World Champion SCHAFF was scheduled to face Eddie Kingston at last night’s event. Due to an undisclosed injury suffered at AEW’s Grand Slam Wednesday night, Kingston was not able to appear. JON MOXLEY stepped in as a surprise opponent for SCHAFF in the main event. After a massive reaction the two battle back and forth through the capacity crowd. Moxley walked away the winner after a hard fought victory that included being slammed through chairs and both men falling onto thumbtacks.

After the match Jon Moxley gave a long speech praising DEFY Wrestling as well as challenging “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, November 20th in Seattle WA.

Other results include: CHRISTOPHER DANIELS returns to wrestling!

Christopher Daniels defeated Titus Alexander in an excellent match…DEFY Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat defeated Cody Chhun and Nick Wayne when they pinned Cody Chhun, causing him to leave DEFY Wrestling…Ethan HD defeated Jordan Oliver…Brian and Kevin Cook defeated Guillermo Rosas and Leon Negro…Rebel Kel and Danika Dellas Rouge battle to a no contest.

DEFY Wrestling Calendar:

October 9th – Portland OR with Eddie Kingston, BRODY KING, Killer Kelly, SCHAFF, The Bollywood Boyz, Viva Van and more!

October 14th – Los Angeles CA with Christopher Daniels vs Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, The Bollywood Boyz, Calvin Tankman, Yuya Uemura and more!

October 29th – Seattle WA with HOMICIDE, Killer Kelly and more!

November 20th – Seattle WA with JON MOXLEY

