Jericho says McMahon is going to do NXT his way, note on Moss’s WWE return

– While speaking on the latest edition of Talk is Jericho, AEW Star Chris Jericho spoke about the Wednesday Night Wars and why he thinks Vince McMahon has decided to take over the Black & Gold Brand. He said “Vince kind of holds a grudge against NXT. You had the chance to beat AEW, and you didn’t. Now I’m going to take over, and I’m going to do it my way.”

– Fightful Select noted that Riddick Moss “got a look during a dark match in Knoxville” last week, and he was already on the SmackDown brand. He was drafted to RAW last year, but since he never appeared in the Draft last year they didn’t think it was a bad idea to “get the ball rolling” for him and Corbin.