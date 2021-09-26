Eddie Kingston: “My mental health is always a struggle and that’s a everyday thing”

“My mental health is always a struggle and that’s a everyday thing. One minute I’m good and one minute I’m not, the next minute I’m good, and that’s me. And I’m always trying to improve myself because I tell people my final form is when I’m in the ground. So this is not the final form to me. So every day is a struggle but I embrace the struggle. And to get a little smart on you, Mike, without struggle there is no progress. So I enjoy that struggle because I know I’m making progress in my life. The other part of that question is, yeah, I’m in AEW and AEW is the top but I’m not the champion so the work is not done. I didn’t come to AEW just to be like, ‘Hey, man, I’m on TV, hooray.’ I did the ‘Yeah, I’m happy to be on TV. I’m happy to get a contract. I’m happy to show everybody if you don’t quit and you keep trying you make it.’ But to me I haven’t made it fully yet, so the struggle is still there. I’m still trying to be World Champion one day.”

source: PWinsider