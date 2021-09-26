Doudrop talks about the transition to the main roster

“It’s been a real whirlwind. Every day is something new. Even just moving country, from Scotland to America and then moving into Florida itself is a massive change. Things are just so different. But, then to be moving from NXT UK to the main roster in itself is such a huge change that every day I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a lot.’ But, it’s been really fun and it’s all a learning experience and I’m really, really enjoying myself. I actually was in my living room and I was just getting ready to leave to go and do some training with some friends and I got the call. All I heard was the words, ‘You’re moving to the main roster,’ and then everything after that was … ‘Cause I was like, ‘Uh… Are you sure?’ So, it was like March 1st and I was like, ‘Did I hear the date wrong? Is this April Fools? ‘Cause, that’d be really cruel, don’t do this to me.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no. Get ready, you have to move real soon.’ ‘Oh, okay, sweet. I’ll go pack a bag. Bye.'”

source: Fightful