Carmella Explains Why Liv Morgan Needs Her for Relevancy

WWE Superstar Carmella is set to battle Liv Morgan later tonight a Extreme Rules. Ahead of the show, she proclaimed she’s the one who is giving Liv Morgan relevancy for her second-ever singles PPV mach. Carmella wrote the following on Twitter:

“Bayley gets injured, who stepped up? Sasha doesn’t show up to SummerSlam, who stepped in @YaOnlyLivvOnce needs her second ever singles PPV match and some relevancy, who gives it to her? ME. The Reliable. Undeniable. Most Beautiful woman in all of WWE. #ExtremeRules”