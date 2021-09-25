Viewership for the Chris Kanyon Episode of Dark Side of the Ring

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for Thursday’s edition of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on the life and career of Chris Kanyon. This week’s episode brought in 214,000 viewers on Vice TV, which is up big from the 153,000 viewers for the WWE Plane Ride from Hell episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Dark Side of the Ring posted a 0.07 rating, which is the same rating it notched for the previous edition.

Dark Side of the Ring was No. 87 on cable on Thursday.

The Thursday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans on the NFL Network led the way with 7.393 million viewers and a 2.33 rating in the 18 to 49 demo.

Next week’s edition of Dark Side of the Ring will feature a look at Atsushi’s Onita’s FMW promotion.