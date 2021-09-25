Notes on Jake Roberts and Booker T

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jake Roberts has been dealing with undisclosed health issues, which is why he has been absent from AEW TV as of late. He recently made an appearance at Connecticut Horrorfest, where he was in a wheelchair and had an oxygen tube in his nose. He would take it out when posing for photos.

– During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on whether he still believes that gimmicks have a place in wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

I was talking about something last week, and I said gimmicks are pretty much the thing of the past. But I always say also, there’s a place for something like that on the show, but there can only be one. Everybody cannot be a gimmick as far as the overall show. It’s not gonna work if every wrestler….it would look like cartoon or circus. But if you’ve got that one guy like The Undertaker – you just can’t have the whole roster looking like a gimmick. The same thing with the performance. You just can’t play haha all the time and get in the ring and expect the fans to take you serious if you don’t switch gears. You can do haha, but when you get in the ring, haha goes out the window. I say that because it’s professional wrestling. The most athletic guy may not be the most over guy because this is entertainment.