Netflix Releases New Footage Of Red Notice Starring The Rock

Netflix has just released a special sneak peek of the upcoming feature film “Red Notice,” which stars A-list actors Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and former WWE champion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.”

In the clip Rock and Reynolds face-off against Gadot, who is best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe in an epic fight scene that ends with her handcuffing both men before stealing a prized possession.

The Great One would tweet out the footage from Red Notice and write that it is Netflix’s biggest film to date. He says, “It’s what dreams are made of. And nightmares. F*cking @VancityReynolds it’s all his fault! (though he did tell me to read the room;) Netlfix’s biggest movie ever… and most FUN!”

Check out the footage below.