Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite, Hair vs. Hair Match Set For Next Week’s Rampage

Sep 25, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW has announced two new matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, and a hair vs. hair matchup for next week’s Rampage.

September 29th Dynamite:

-Miro versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship
-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus Matt Sydal/Danten Martin
-Adam Cole versus Jungle Boy
-Penelope Ford/Bunny versus Anna Jay/Tay Conti

For Rampage:

A hair vs. hair match has been announced for AEW Rampage next Friday.

Orange Cassidy will take on Jack Evans in Rochester, New York at the Blue Cross Arena.. In a promo that aired during Rampage, Hardy challenged Cassidy. He ended up volunteering Evans, who was caught off guard.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rebel Kel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal