Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite, Hair vs. Hair Match Set For Next Week’s Rampage

AEW has announced two new matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, and a hair vs. hair matchup for next week’s Rampage.

September 29th Dynamite:

-Miro versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship

-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus Matt Sydal/Danten Martin

-Adam Cole versus Jungle Boy

-Penelope Ford/Bunny versus Anna Jay/Tay Conti

For Rampage:

A hair vs. hair match has been announced for AEW Rampage next Friday.

Big Money @MATTHARDYBRAND just volunteered @JackEvans711 to compete in a hair vs hair match against @orangecassidy – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/5kLggZigqB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021

Orange Cassidy will take on Jack Evans in Rochester, New York at the Blue Cross Arena.. In a promo that aired during Rampage, Hardy challenged Cassidy. He ended up volunteering Evans, who was caught off guard.