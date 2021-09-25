Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite, Hair vs. Hair Match Set For Next Week’s Rampage
AEW has announced two new matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, and a hair vs. hair matchup for next week’s Rampage.
September 29th Dynamite:
-Miro versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship
-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus Matt Sydal/Danten Martin
-Adam Cole versus Jungle Boy
-Penelope Ford/Bunny versus Anna Jay/Tay Conti
For Rampage:
A hair vs. hair match has been announced for AEW Rampage next Friday.
Big Money @MATTHARDYBRAND just volunteered @JackEvans711 to compete in a hair vs hair match against @orangecassidy – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/5kLggZigqB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
Orange Cassidy will take on Jack Evans in Rochester, New York at the Blue Cross Arena.. In a promo that aired during Rampage, Hardy challenged Cassidy. He ended up volunteering Evans, who was caught off guard.