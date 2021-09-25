American Top Team take out Jericho and Hager

American Top Team, led by Dan Lambert, destroyed Chris Jericho and Jake Hager after their tag team match against Men of the Year last night on Rampage.

Junior Dos Santos, Austin Vanderford, Andre Arlovski, Dalton Rosta, Jorge Masvidal, and Paige Van Zant all took out the Inner Circle members after Men of the Year beat Jericho and Hager with an assist from American Top Team head Dan Lambert. Following the match, Hager attacked Men of the Year and then got a hold of Lambert but the MMA stars came out and surrounded the ring and that’s when all hell broke lose.

Van Zant even got on the action by punching Jericho several times and that was followed by a running knee by Jorge Masvidal who laid out Jericho for good.

The MMA fighters stood tall as Jericho and Hager stayed motionless in the middle of the ring as the storyline between the factions continued.