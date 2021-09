Friday Night Smackdown on FOX did an overnight rating of 2,087,000 viewers this week, down 31,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast overnight number. The final number for last week’s show eventually was 2,243,000 viewers.

There are no hourly numbers available for Smackdown this week but it did 0.50 in the 18-49 demo, same as last week. Last week’s number was adjusted to 0.58 when the final number came. Smackdown was #2 behind Big Brother on the cable chart.