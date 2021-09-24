Zelina Vega and Damian Priest attend the Billboard Latin Music Awards

WWE Superstars Zelina Vega and United States champion Damian Priest attended the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, held yesterday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

The two were there also supporting Bad Bunny, who walked away with 10 wins including the artist of the year award. Vega and Priest, who carried the U.S. title with him, were dressed to impress, especially Vega who had a stunning outfit.

The 22-year-old had a three-month stint with WWE between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, training every day at the WWE Performance Center for a climax at WrestleMania where he teamed with Priest to take on Miz and Morrison. WWE Superstars had high praise for Bunny and the Puerto Rican star impressed big time in his debut match, exceeding all expectations.

