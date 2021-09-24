WrestleMania 38 note

WWE officials reportedly contacted AT&T Stadium with several potential ideas for WrestleMania 38.

We noted earlier this month how WWE had plans for WrestleMania 38 to be a two-day event, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, instead of just that Sunday. It was then reported that WWE was still considering the two-day event, and nothing had been finalized.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE contacted AT&T Stadium officials in the Dallas area with several potential ideas, including the two-day event that was talked about. That it still under consideration but not a done deal as of this week.

One idea WWE approached the venue with was to hold WrestleMania that Sunday, and then the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, both with a 40,000-seat setup. They also talked about possibly doing the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, and were looking into planning, security, insurance, cost of production, length of the two-day event vs. one-day event, and other locations for the various events that weekend.

The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown can’t be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas right now because the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks have that date. The SmackDown before WrestleMania is sometimes taped ahead of time for talent travel reasons, but it was noted that FOX may want to do a live show this year.

WWE has also looked at Gerald Ford Stadium as a possible home for SmackDown and RAW because they expect so many tourists in town for the weekend. Gerald Ford Stadium holds 32,000 people.

