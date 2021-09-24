Rampage Grand Slam Results, 9/24/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from tonight’s massive 2 HOUR special edition of Rampage. The show is in New York, at Arthur Ash Stadium.

Show begins with Excalibur, Ricky Starks and Taz are on commentary.

Match 1. Powerhouse Hobbs (with Hook) VS CM Punk

AEW starts off again with a Main Event caliber match to start the show. The crowd is electric for Punk.

Punk hits a dropkick to start the match. He is all over Hobbs with punches and kicks. Hobbs pulls him in with a headbutt. Punk hits a drop toe hold off the ropes. He then hits a Russian Leg Sweep. Hook tries to talk smack on the outside. This gives Hobbs a chance to recover and strike from behind.