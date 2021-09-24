AEW Rampage preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will be the special two-hour Grand Slam edition, taped earlier this week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. You can click here for full spoilers.

The following matches were taped for tonight’s show:

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros, Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade

* Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out match

* Appearances by AEW TNT Champion Miro, Sammy Guevara, Fuego Del Sol, The Bunny, Tay Conti and more

