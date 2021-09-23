“Superstar” Billy Graham back home after hospitalization due to heart problems

Sep 23, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham spent a few days at the Mayo Clinic hospital in Arizona suffering from heart problems and a few days ago went in A-fib and had fluids in his lungs.

In a post on Facebook earlier today, Graham wrote that he is now back home but has been very weak and his arms which could lift hundreds of pounds now can barely lift a spoon of soup.

Graham said he was diagnosed with arterial fibrillation by Mayo Clinic doctors two years ago and said that his past use of steroids were not a factor in his current heart issues.

The 78-year-old had a string of health issues over the years, including double pneumonia, liver complications, internal bleeding, and more. 11 years ago he was diagnosed with third-stage liver disease and cirrhosis and was given just a year to live, but obviously the former champion has exceeded all expectations. He had already received a liver transplant back in 2002.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    September 23, 2021 at 11:14 am

    Get Well Champ.

    Thank You and you deserve your flowers.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Steph De Lander

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal